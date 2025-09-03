De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane will be up against the team with last season's 24th-ranked rushing defense, the Indianapolis Colts (131.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More stats and information can be found in this article.

De'Von Achane Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.96

76.96 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.19

24.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Achane was ninth at his position (and 27th overall) in fantasy points, with 221.9 (13.1 per game).

Achane accumulated 25.0 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 70 yards -- in his best game last season, in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 9 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Achane picked up 24.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD; 8 receptions, 58 yards, 1 TD.

Achane picked up 1.7 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 18 yards -- in Week 5 versus the New England Patriots, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst fantasy showing of the season, Achane picked up 2.9 points (10 carries, 15 yards) in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

Colts Defensive Performance

Last season, Indianapolis allowed four quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Colts allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Indianapolis gave up at least two touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

Last season, the Colts allowed only three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Against Indianapolis last season, seven players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Colts last season, 25 players caught a TD pass.

Against Indianapolis last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Colts allowed four players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Indianapolis allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Four players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Colts last year.

