De'Von Achane 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane was seventh among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 255.8. Going into 2026, he is the seventh-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.
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De'Von Achane Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Achane's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|216.9
|20
|6
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|216.8
|34
|9
De'Von Achane 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Achane finished with 34.5 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 174 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 51 yards. That was in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Colts
|13.5
|7
|55
|0
|4
|3
|1
|75
|Week 2
|Patriots
|18.2
|11
|30
|0
|10
|8
|1
|122
|Week 3
|@Bills
|9.1
|12
|62
|0
|9
|7
|0
|91
|Week 4
|Jets
|16.1
|20
|99
|1
|2
|1
|0
|101
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|10.6
|10
|16
|0
|7
|6
|1
|46
|Week 6
|Chargers
|27.0
|16
|128
|2
|6
|4
|0
|150
|Week 7
|@Browns
|9.8
|13
|82
|0
|5
|3
|0
|98
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De'Von Achane vs. Other Dolphins Rushers
The Dolphins threw the ball on 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Achane's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|De'Von Achane
|238
|1,350
|8
|29
|5.7
|Jaylen Wright
|70
|288
|2
|12
|4.1
|Ollie Gordon
|70
|199
|3
|18
|2.8
|Malik Willis
|22
|123
|2
|4
|5.6
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