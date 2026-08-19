De'Von Achane 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane was seventh among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 255.8. Going into 2026, he is the seventh-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

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De'Von Achane Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Achane's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 216.9 20 6 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 216.8 34 9

De'Von Achane 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Achane finished with 34.5 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 174 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 51 yards. That was in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Colts 13.5 7 55 0 4 3 1 75 Week 2 Patriots 18.2 11 30 0 10 8 1 122 Week 3 @Bills 9.1 12 62 0 9 7 0 91 Week 4 Jets 16.1 20 99 1 2 1 0 101 Week 5 @Panthers 10.6 10 16 0 7 6 1 46 Week 6 Chargers 27.0 16 128 2 6 4 0 150 Week 7 @Browns 9.8 13 82 0 5 3 0 98 View Full Table ChevronDown

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De'Von Achane vs. Other Dolphins Rushers

The Dolphins threw the ball on 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Achane's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt De'Von Achane 238 1,350 8 29 5.7 Jaylen Wright 70 288 2 12 4.1 Ollie Gordon 70 199 3 18 2.8 Malik Willis 22 123 2 4 5.6

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