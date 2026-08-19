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De'Von Achane 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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De'Von Achane 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane was seventh among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 255.8. Going into 2026, he is the seventh-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

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De'Von Achane Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Achane's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points216.9206
2026 Projected Fantasy Points216.8349

De'Von Achane 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Achane finished with 34.5 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 174 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 51 yards. That was in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Colts13.5755043175
Week 2Patriots18.2113001081122
Week 3@Bills9.11262097091
Week 4Jets16.120991210101
Week 5@Panthers10.61016076146
Week 6Chargers27.0161282640150
Week 7@Browns9.81382053098

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De'Von Achane vs. Other Dolphins Rushers

The Dolphins threw the ball on 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Achane's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
De'Von Achane2381,3508295.7
Jaylen Wright702882124.1
Ollie Gordon701993182.8
Malik Willis22123245.6

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Want more data and analysis on De'Von Achane? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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