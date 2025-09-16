David Njoku Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku will take on the 10th-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (189.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Njoku for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and information for you below.

David Njoku Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.55

33.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Njoku Fantasy Performance

With 7.7 fantasy points in 2025 (3.9 per game), Njoku is the 23rd-ranked player at the TE position and 202nd among all players.

Through two games this season, Njoku has racked up 7.7 total fantasy points, catching seven balls (on 11 targets) for 77 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Njoku hauled in four balls on five targets for 40 yards, good for 4.0 fantasy points.

Packers Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed one player to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Packers this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

The Packers have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing player to rush for a touchdown in a game this year.

