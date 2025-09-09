David Njoku Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku will take on the team with last year's 31st-ranked passing defense, the Baltimore Ravens (244.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Njoku for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Ravens? We've got stats and info for you below.

David Njoku Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.06

71.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Njoku 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Njoku was 11th at his position (and 178th overall) in fantasy points, with 84.5 (7.7 per game).

Njoku picked up 37 yards receiving, on three catches (six targets), with zero touchdowns and 3.7 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

In his best game last season, Njoku picked up 17.2 fantasy points -- via nine receptions, 52 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos.

Njoku accumulated 13.6 fantasy points in Week 7 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- 10 catches, 76 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

In Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, Njoku finished with a season-low 1.4 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, 14 yards, on three targets.

Njoku accumulated 2.9 fantasy points -- five receptions, 29 yards, on seven targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore gave up more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last year.

Last year, the Ravens allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Baltimore gave up at least two passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Ravens last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Baltimore last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Ravens allowed 20 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Baltimore last year, six players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, one player put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Ravens last season.

On the ground, Baltimore allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last year, the Ravens didn't allow any opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

