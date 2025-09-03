David Njoku Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku will be up against the team with last season's 21st-ranked passing defense, the Cincinnati Bengals (223.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Njoku a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bengals? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Njoku this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

David Njoku Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.57

47.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Njoku 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Njoku picked up 84.5 fantasy points (7.7 per game) -- 11th at his position, 178th in the NFL.

In Week 13 last year against the Denver Broncos, Njoku put up a season-high 17.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: nine receptions, 52 yards and two touchdowns.

Njoku's 13.6 fantasy points in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- 10 receptions, 76 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 5 versus the Washington Commanders -- Njoku ended up with 1.4 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, 14 yards, on three targets.

In Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Njoku collected 2.9 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: five receptions, 29 yards, on seven targets.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati surrendered more than 300 passing yards to only two QBs last season.

Last season, the Bengals allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Cincinnati gave up two or more touchdown passes to 10 opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Bengals surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Cincinnati let six players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Bengals last season, 28 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Cincinnati last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Bengals allowed four players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Cincinnati allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Bengals gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last year.

Want more data and analysis on David Njoku? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.