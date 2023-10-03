David Montgomery Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery will take on the 27th-ranked tun defense of the Carolina Panthers (136.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Montgomery for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Montgomery this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Montgomery vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.21

16.21 Projected Rushing Yards: 90.28

90.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.84

0.84 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.99

18.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Montgomery is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player (32nd overall), posting 56.9 total fantasy points (19.0 per game).

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Montgomery posted 32.1 fantasy points, carrying the ball 32 times for 121 yards (3.8 yards per carry) with two receptions for 20 yards as a receiver.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Panthers have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this year.

Carolina has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Carolina has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Panthers' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Carolina this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Panthers this season.

Want more data and analysis on David Montgomery? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.