David Montgomery Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons
Running back David Montgomery faces a matchup versus the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL (119.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Detroit Lions play the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Is Montgomery a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Falcons? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.
Montgomery vs. Falcons Game Info
- Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 5.41
- Projected Rushing Yards: 28.54
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23
- Projected Receiving Yards: 9.13
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06
Projections provided by numberFire
Montgomery Fantasy Performance
- With 24.8 fantasy points in 2023 (12.4 per game), Montgomery is the 10th-ranked player at the RB position and 46th among all players.
- In two games this year, Montgomery has generated 24.8 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns on 37 carries.
- Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Montgomery carried the ball 16 times for 67 yards (4.2 yards per carry) with one catch (on one target) for seven yards as a receiver, good for 11.4 fantasy points.
Falcons Defensive Performance
- Atlanta has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.
- The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.
- A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus Atlanta this year.
- The Falcons have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.
- No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.
- A total of Three players have hauled in a TD pass against the Falcons this season.
- Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.
- The Falcons have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.
- No player has run for a TD versus Atlanta this year.
