David Montgomery Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Running back David Montgomery faces a matchup versus the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL (119.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Detroit Lions play the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Montgomery a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Falcons? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Montgomery vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.41

5.41 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.54

28.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

0.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.13

9.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

With 24.8 fantasy points in 2023 (12.4 per game), Montgomery is the 10th-ranked player at the RB position and 46th among all players.

In two games this year, Montgomery has generated 24.8 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns on 37 carries.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Montgomery carried the ball 16 times for 67 yards (4.2 yards per carry) with one catch (on one target) for seven yards as a receiver, good for 11.4 fantasy points.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a TD pass against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Falcons have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

No player has run for a TD versus Atlanta this year.

