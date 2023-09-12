David Montgomery Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will meet the Seattle Seahawks -- whose rushing defense was ranked 30th in the NFL last year (150.2 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Montgomery a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Seahawks? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Montgomery this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Montgomery vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.98

11.98 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.09

63.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.94

16.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery 2022 Fantasy Performance

Montgomery was 20th at his position, and 67th overall, with 143.7 fantasy points (9.0 per game) last year.

In his one game so far this year, Montgomery had 74 rushing yards on 21 attempts and one touchdown, ending up with 13.4 fantasy points.

Montgomery picked up 21.1 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 53 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last year.

Montgomery accumulated 18.1 fantasy points in Week 11 versus the Atlanta Falcons (17 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 54 yards) in his second-best game last season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 3 versus the Houston Texans -- Montgomery accumulated 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 3 carries, 11 yards.

Montgomery picked up 2.1 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 21 yards -- in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings, his second-worst performance of the season.

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle surrendered more than 300 passing yards to two QBs last season.

Last year, the Seahawks allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Seattle last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Seahawks allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Seattle let three players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Seahawks gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Seattle allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Seahawks allowed nine players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Seattle last season, 16 players ran for at least one TD.

The Seahawks gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

Want more data and analysis on David Montgomery? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.