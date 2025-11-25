David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 13 (Thursday at 1 p.m. ET), RB David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will meet the Green Bay Packers, who have the sixth-ranked rushing defense in the league (96.5 yards allowed per game).

David Montgomery Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.10

50.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.20

18.20 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

Montgomery has produced 98.7 fantasy points in 2025 (9.0 per game), which ranks him 25th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 73 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Montgomery has put up 16.5 fantasy points (5.5 per game), rushing for 116 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 26 carries. He has also contributed 29 yards on five catches (five targets) as a receiver.

Montgomery has amassed 29.4 fantasy points (5.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 177 yards with one touchdown on 50 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 57 yards on nine grabs (12 targets).

The high point of Montgomery's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, as he tallied 28.4 fantasy points by reeling in one pass (on one target) for 13 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, David Montgomery disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, when he managed only 1.2 fantasy points (9 carries, 12 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has conceded over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Packers have allowed just one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed just one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has given up two or more receiving TDs to only two players this season.

The Packers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

Green Bay has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Packers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this year.

