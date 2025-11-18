David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery will take on the 30th-ranked rushing defense of the New York Giants (149.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Montgomery for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Giants? We've got stats and information for you below.

David Montgomery Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants

Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.06

46.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.67

18.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

Montgomery has produced 95.0 fantasy points in 2025 (9.5 per game), which ranks him 22nd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 71 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Montgomery has put up 21.8 fantasy points (7.3 per game), running for 138 yards and scoring one touchdown on 32 carries. He has also contributed 20 yards on four catches (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Montgomery has 31.8 total fantasy points (6.4 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 49 times for 183 yards with one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 75 yards on eight catches (11 targets).

The highlight of Montgomery's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he carried 12 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 28.4 fantasy points. He also had one reception (on one target) for 13 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, David Montgomery stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, running nine times for 12 yards (1.2 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed just one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

New York has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Giants have given up a touchdown reception by 17 players this season.

New York has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to 14 players this year.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Giants this year.

