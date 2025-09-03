David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will meet the Green Bay Packers -- whose run defense was ranked seventh in the NFL last year (99.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Montgomery worth a look for his next matchup versus the Packers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

David Montgomery Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.00

46.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.89

14.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery 2024 Fantasy Performance

Montgomery was 17th at his position, and 42nd overall, with 185.7 fantasy points (13.3 per game) last year.

In his best game last season -- Week 11 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Montgomery accumulated 21.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 6 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Montgomery picked up 20.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 80 yards, 2 TDs.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 15 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Montgomery accumulated 3.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: 5 carries, 4 yards; 4 receptions, 31 yards.

Montgomery collected 3.6 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 28 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Washington Commanders.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay gave up over 300 passing yards to only three QBs last season.

Last year, the Packers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Green Bay allowed at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Packers last year, just three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Green Bay allowed just two players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Packers gave up a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Against Green Bay last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Packers allowed four players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Green Bay last season, 11 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Packers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last season.

Want more data and analysis on David Montgomery? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.