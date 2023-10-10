Davante Adams Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the New England Patriots and their seventh-ranked pass defense (190.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Adams worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Patriots? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Adams vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.28

11.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 80.15

80.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

Adams is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position (40th overall), tallying 62.2 total fantasy points (12.4 per game).

In his last three games, Adams has put up 41.2 fantasy points (13.7 per game), as he's reeled in 25 passes on 37 targets for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Adams' fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, when he collected 29.2 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in 13 balls (on 20 targets) for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Davante Adams let down his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers last week, when he mustered only 4.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Patriots Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New England this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Patriots have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this year.

New England has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Patriots have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

New England has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Patriots have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

New England has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Patriots have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

