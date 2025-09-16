Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Wideout Davante Adams faces a matchup versus the eighth-ranked passing defense in the league (180.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Adams a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Eagles? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Davante Adams Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.55

53.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Adams Fantasy Performance

Adams is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 64th overall, as he has put up 21.7 total fantasy points (10.9 per game).

Through two games this year, Adams has posted 21.7 fantasy points, as he's reeled in 10 passes on 21 targets for 157 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Adams reeled in six balls on 13 targets for 106 yardsone touchdown, good for 16.6 fantasy points.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has not allowed someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Eagles have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

No opposing QBs have thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against Philadelphia this year.

Philadelphia has allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of One player has caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Eagles have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

