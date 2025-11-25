Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Davante Adams and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Carolina Panthers and their 16th-ranked passing defense (211.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Davante Adams Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.65

68.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.68

Adams Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Adams has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 12.3 fantasy points per game (135.1 total points). Overall, he is 37th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Adams has tallied 140 yards and four scores on 12 catches (24 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 38.0 fantasy points (12.7 per game) during that stretch.

Adams has been targeted 39 times, with 22 receptions for 235 yards and nine TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 77.5 fantasy points (15.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Adams' fantasy campaign was a Week 7 performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 21.5 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught five balls (on eight targets) for 35 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Davante Adams let down his fantasy managers against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, when he mustered only 3.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed three or more passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this season.

The Panthers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

