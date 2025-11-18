Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams will be up against the 27th-ranked pass defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (241.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Adams for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Buccaneers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Davante Adams Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.16

69.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.70

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

With 116.9 fantasy points in 2025 (11.7 per game), Adams is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 45th overall.

In his last three games, Adams has produced 37.8 fantasy points (12.6 per game), as he's turned 23 targets into 12 catches for 138 yards and four TDs.

Adams has compiled 63.2 total fantasy points (12.6 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 21 balls (on 40 targets) for 212 yards and seven touchdowns.

The high point of Adams' fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 21.5 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on eight targets) for 35 yards with three touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, catching four passes on nine targets for 39 yards (3.9 fantasy points).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Three players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed just two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of 14 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more receiving TDs to just two players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Buccaneers this season.

