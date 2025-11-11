Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Davante Adams and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the Seattle Seahawks and their 19th-ranked pass defense (216.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Adams worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Seahawks? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Davante Adams Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.92

72.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.64

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

With 110.8 fantasy points this season (12.3 per game), Adams is the sixth-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 42nd among all players.

In his last three games, Adams has put up 53.2 fantasy points (17.7 per game), as he's turned 23 targets into 16 catches for 172 yards and six TDs.

Adams has posted 65.9 fantasy points (13.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 25 passes on 43 targets for 299 yards and six touchdowns.

The high point of Adams' fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 21.5 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed five balls (on eight targets) for 35 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Davante Adams' game versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 3.9 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 39 yards on the day.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this year.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Seattle this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Davante Adams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.