Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Davante Adams and the Los Angeles Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers and their 20th-ranked passing defense (223.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Adams worth a look for his next game versus the 49ers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Adams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Davante Adams Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.98

70.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.67

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

Adams is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 46th overall, as he has put up 97.1 total fantasy points (12.1 per game).

In his last three games, Adams has put up 43.4 fantasy points (14.5 per game), as he's converted 24 targets into 14 catches for 134 yards and five TDs.

Adams has reeled in 23 balls (on 41 targets) for 278 yards and six touchdowns in his last five games, good for 63.8 fantasy points (12.8 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Adams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, as he tallied 21.5 fantasy points by rushing for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he caught five passes on eight targets for 35 yards and three TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, grabbing four passes on nine targets for 39 yards (3.9 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The 49ers have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

San Francisco has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

A total of 14 players have caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers this season.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass against San Francisco this season.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this year.

The 49ers have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Davante Adams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.