Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Los Angeles Rams wideout Davante Adams will be up against the team with last year's sixth-ranked pass defense, the Houston Texans (201 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Adams' next game against the Texans, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Davante Adams Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.31

53.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Adams 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 156.3 fantasy points (11.2 per game) in 2024, Adams ranked 67th in the NFL and 12th at his position.

Adams accumulated 33.8 fantasy points -- nine catches, 198 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 15 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his best game last season.

Adams' 17.0 fantasy points in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens -- nine receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In what was his worst game of the season, Adams finished with 3.0 fantasy points -- three receptions, 30 yards, on nine targets. That was in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his second-worst game of the year, Adams ended up with 3.1 fantasy points -- six receptions, 31 yards, on 13 targets -- in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Texans Defensive Performance

Against Houston last year, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Texans gave up at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs last season.

Against Houston last season, 10 players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Texans last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Houston last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Texans last season, 30 players hauled in a TD pass.

Houston gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to just one player last season.

In terms of run D, the Texans allowed four players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Houston last season, 11 players rushed for at least one TD.

Last year, the Texans didn't allow an opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

Want more data and analysis on Davante Adams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and coverage.