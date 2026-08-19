Davante Adams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is the 23rd-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 162.9 points a year ago (seventh among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

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Davante Adams Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Adams' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 162.9 41 5 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 132.8 72 16

Davante Adams 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Adams posted a season-high 21.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 35 yards and three touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 5.1 8 4 51 0 Week 2 @Titans 16.6 13 6 106 1 Week 3 @Eagles 11.6 8 3 56 1 Week 4 Colts 11.6 6 4 56 1 Week 5 49ers 8.8 11 5 88 0 Week 6 @Ravens 3.9 9 4 39 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 21.5 8 5 35 3 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Davante Adams vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams ran 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked first in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Adams' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Davante Adams 114 60 789 14 31 Puka Nacua 166 129 1715 10 16 Colby Parkinson 56 43 408 8 20 Xavier Smith 24 18 303 0 3

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