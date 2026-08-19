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Davante Adams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Davante Adams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is the 23rd-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 162.9 points a year ago (seventh among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

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Davante Adams Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Adams' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points162.9415
2026 Projected Fantasy Points132.87216

Davante Adams 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Adams posted a season-high 21.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 35 yards and three touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Texans5.184510
Week 2@Titans16.61361061
Week 3@Eagles11.683561
Week 4Colts11.664561
Week 549ers8.8115880
Week 6@Ravens3.994390
Week 7@Jaguars21.585353

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Davante Adams vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams ran 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked first in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Adams' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Davante Adams114607891431
Puka Nacua16612917151016
Colby Parkinson5643408820
Xavier Smith241830303

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Want more data and analysis on Davante Adams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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