Davante Adams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is the 23rd-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 162.9 points a year ago (seventh among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.
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Davante Adams Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Adams' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|162.9
|41
|5
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|132.8
|72
|16
Davante Adams 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Adams posted a season-high 21.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 35 yards and three touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|5.1
|8
|4
|51
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|16.6
|13
|6
|106
|1
|Week 3
|@Eagles
|11.6
|8
|3
|56
|1
|Week 4
|Colts
|11.6
|6
|4
|56
|1
|Week 5
|49ers
|8.8
|11
|5
|88
|0
|Week 6
|@Ravens
|3.9
|9
|4
|39
|0
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|21.5
|8
|5
|35
|3
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Davante Adams vs. Other Rams Receivers
The Rams ran 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked first in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Adams' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Davante Adams
|114
|60
|789
|14
|31
|Puka Nacua
|166
|129
|1715
|10
|16
|Colby Parkinson
|56
|43
|408
|8
|20
|Xavier Smith
|24
|18
|303
|0
|3
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