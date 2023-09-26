Darren Waller Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

New York Giants TE Darren Waller will match up with the 32nd-ranked pass defense of the Seattle Seahawks (328 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

With Waller's next game versus the Seahawks, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Waller vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.24

6.24 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.55

46.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Waller Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Waller is currently the 23rd-ranked player in fantasy (189th overall), with 13.2 total fantasy points (4.4 per game).

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Waller reeled in three balls on seven targets for 20 yards, good for 2.0 fantasy points.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Seattle this season.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Seahawks have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Seattle has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

