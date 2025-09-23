Darnell Mooney Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney will match up with the 23rd-ranked passing defense of the Washington Commanders (229 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Mooney's next game against the Commanders, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Darnell Mooney Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.54

35.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Mooney Fantasy Performance

With 6.4 fantasy points in 2025 (3.2 per game), Mooney is the 99th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 269th overall.

Through two games this year, Mooney has put up 6.4 fantasy points, as he's hauled in six passes on 15 targets for 64 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Mooney reeled in four balls on 11 targets for 44 yards, good for 4.4 fantasy points.

Commanders Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Commanders have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Washington has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Commanders this year.

