Darnell Mooney Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons WR Darnell Mooney will be up against the 16th-ranked passing defense of the Carolina Panthers (219.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on Mooney, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game versus the Panthers.

Mooney vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.67

52.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Mooney Fantasy Performance

Mooney has piled up 129.8 fantasy points in 2024 (8.1 per game), which ranks him 25th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 97 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Mooney has been targeted 12 times, with seven receptions for 119 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 11.9 fantasy points (4.0 per game) during that period.

Mooney has put up 28.1 fantasy points (5.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 25 targets into 16 catches for 281 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Mooney's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he came through with nine catches and 105 receiving yards with two touchdowns (22.5 fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of 16 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Carolina this year.

Five players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 28 players have caught a TD pass against the Panthers this season.

A total of five players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to nine players this year.

Carolina has allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Panthers this season.

