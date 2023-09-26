Daniel Jones Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 32nd-ranked passing defense (328 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Jones for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Seahawks? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jones vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.10

19.10 Projected Passing Yards: 218.49

218.49 Projected Passing TDs: 1.34

1.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.80

39.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (65th overall), putting up 39.2 total fantasy points (13.1 per game).

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Jones connected on 68.8% of his passes for 137 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception with five rushing yards on the ground, good for 4.0 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Three players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Seahawks this season.

A total of four players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this season.

A total of Four players have caught a TD pass versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Daniel Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.