Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones will match up with the 20th-ranked passing defense of the Tennessee Titans (228.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daniel Jones Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Passing Yards: 172.91

172.91 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.00

27.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 52.3 fantasy points (26.2 per game) rank him second at the QB position and second overall.

Through two games this season, Jones has connected on 45-of-63 throws for 588 yards, with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 52.3 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 28 rushing yards on 13 attempts with three TDs.

Last week against the Denver Broncos, Jones put up 22.8 fantasy points, amassing 316 passing yards with one touchdown and zero picks.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee is yet to allow someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Titans have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Titans have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Titans this season.

