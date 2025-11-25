Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Houston Texans, who have the third-ranked passing defense in the NFL (172.1 yards allowed per game).

With Jones' next game against the Texans, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Daniel Jones Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Passing Yards: 251.93

251.93 Projected Passing TDs: 1.16

1.16 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.85

17.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 209.5 fantasy points this season (19.0 per game), Jones is the eighth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 11th among all players.

Over his last three games, Jones has generated 46.4 fantasy points (15.5 per game), as he's amassed 778 yards on 69-of-107 passing with four touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 73 rushing yards on 13 carries with one TD.

Jones has completed 113-of-170 throws for 1,338 yards, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 91.8 total fantasy points (18.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 83 rushing yards on 19 attempts with one TD.

The high point of Jones' season as a fantasy producer came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, as he tallied 29.5 fantasy points by passing for 272 yards and one passing touchdown with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 26 rushing yards on seven carries (3.7 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Daniel Jones let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, when he mustered only 10.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 262 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston is yet to allow a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Houston has allowed three players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Texans have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Houston has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Houston has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

The Texans have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

