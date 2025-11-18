Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Kansas City Chiefs and their 11th-ranked passing defense (196.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Jones worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Chiefs?

Daniel Jones Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 Projected Passing Yards: 258.79

258.79 Projected Passing TDs: 1.14

1.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.56

20.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Jones is currently the ninth-ranked player in fantasy (11th overall), with 192.7 total fantasy points (19.3 per game).

During his last three games, Jones has accumulated 869 passing yards (71-of-105) for five passing TDs with four picks, leading to 52.8 fantasy points (17.6 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 60 yards rushing on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Jones has put up 97.5 fantasy points (19.5 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 116-of-169 passes for 1,369 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 87 rushing yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

The peak of Jones' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, when he carried seven times for 26 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 29.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Daniel Jones disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, when he mustered only 10.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 262 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this year.

Only two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Kansas City this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Chiefs have given up a touchdown catch by eight players this year.

Only one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

