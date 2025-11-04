Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Quarterback Daniel Jones faces a matchup against the top-ranked pass defense in the league (158.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Indianapolis Colts take on the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Daniel Jones Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 Projected Passing Yards: 241.50

241.50 Projected Passing TDs: 1.32

1.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.41

21.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and seventh overall, as he has posted 177.2 total fantasy points (19.7 per game).

Through his last three games, Jones has connected on 75-of-113 throws for 902 yards, with six passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 59.5 total fantasy points (19.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 14 rushing yards on nine attempts with one TD.

Jones has posted 98.7 fantasy points (19.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,326 yards on 117-of-172 passing, with 10 touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 36 rushing yards on 15 carries with two TDs.

The peak of Jones' fantasy season came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, when he piled up 29.5 fantasy points with 272 passing yards, one TD, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 26 rushing yards on seven carries (3.7 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Daniel Jones disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, when he mustered only 10.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 262 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Falcons have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Atlanta has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Falcons have allowed a TD catch by 12 players this year.

Atlanta has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Falcons have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

