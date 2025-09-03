Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will be up against the team with last year's ninth-ranked pass defense, the Miami Dolphins (210.7 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Jones worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Dolphins? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Daniel Jones Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Passing Yards: 184.97

184.97 Projected Passing TDs: 1.20

1.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.17

21.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones 2024 Fantasy Performance

Jones was 27th at his position, and 93rd overall, with 135.3 fantasy points (13.5 per game) last year.

In his best game last year, Jones picked up 24.4 fantasy points -- 20-of-26 (76.9%), 174 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 9 versus the Washington Commanders.

In another good fantasy performance last year, Jones finished with 22.1 points -- 23-of-34 (67.6%), 257 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 38 yards in Week 5 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones picked up 4.9 fantasy points -- 22-of-42 (52.4%), 186 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings, in his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles), Jones finished with 6.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-21 (66.7%), 99 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Last year, Miami allowed only three quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Dolphins allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Miami last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Dolphins surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Miami allowed more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

The Dolphins allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Miami allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only two players last season.

Last season, the Dolphins defense didn't allow a player to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game.

In terms of run defense, Miami gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

On the ground, the Dolphins allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Daniel Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.