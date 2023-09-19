Dameon Pierce Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce will be up against the eighth-ranked rushing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (83 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Pierce for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Jaguars? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Pierce vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.05

10.05 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.01

64.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.91

12.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Pierce Fantasy Performance

With 8.2 fantasy points in 2023 (4.1 per game), Pierce is the 47th-ranked player at the RB position and 164th among all players.

Through two games this year, Pierce has posted 8.2 fantasy points, rushing for 69 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 26 carries. He has also contributed 13 yards on four catches (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Pierce produced 3.5 fantasy points, carrying the ball 15 times for 31 yards (2.1 yards per carry) with two receptions for four yards as a receiver.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville's defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed three players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

