Dallas Goedert Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will be up against the team with last year's 31st-ranked passing defense, the Minnesota Vikings (265.6 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Daily fantasy players, is Goedert worth considering for his upcoming game against the Vikings? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Goedert vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.87

5.87 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.34

44.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Goedert 2022 Fantasy Performance

Goedert picked up 86.2 fantasy points (7.2 per game), ninth at his position and 137th in the league.

Goedert accumulated zero yards receiving, on zero catches (one target), with zero touchdowns and 0.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

In his best performance last season -- Week 9 versus the Houston Texans -- Goedert accumulated 16.0 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 100 yards and one touchdown.

Goedert accumulated 11.8 fantasy points in Week 2 against the New York Giants -- five catches, 58 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Goedert accumulated 2.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 22 yards, on six targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 6 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Goedert recorded 2.3 fantasy points -- five catches, 23 yards, on six targets -- in Week 3 versus the San Francisco 49ers, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Against Minnesota last year, eight players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Vikings last season.

In the passing game, Minnesota allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Vikings allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Minnesota allowed six players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Vikings last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Minnesota allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Vikings allowed one player to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Minnesota allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Vikings gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

