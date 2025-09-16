Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

In Week 3 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), WR Wan'Dale Robinson and the New York Giants will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league (199 yards allowed per game).

Considering Robinson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Chiefs? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Robinson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.49

40.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (48th overall), putting up 25.7 total fantasy points (12.9 per game).

Through two games this season, Robinson has tallied 197 receiving yards and one touchdown on 14 catches (18 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 25.7.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Robinson produced 20.2 fantasy points, recording eight receptions on 10 targets for 142 yards and one TD.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Chiefs have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Kansas City's defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed two players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Kansas City this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown versus Kansas City this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Chiefs this year.

Want more data and analysis on Wan'Dale Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.