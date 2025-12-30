Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Wan'Dale Robinson and the New York Giants will meet the Dallas Cowboys and their 32nd-ranked passing defense (253.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.44

55.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Robinson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Robinson is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player (91st overall), tallying 125.9 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

During his last three games Robinson has been targeted 30 times, with 19 receptions for 186 yards and one TD. He has put up 24.9 fantasy points (8.3 per game) during that period.

Robinson has racked up 49.9 total fantasy points (10.0 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 35 balls (on 52 targets) for 376 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Robinson's fantasy season came against the Detroit Lions in Week 12, when he collected 21.6 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on one carry. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in nine balls (on 14 targets) for 156 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Wan'Dale Robinson delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (1.4 points) in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, catching three balls for 14 yards.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed four players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed at least two TD passes to 10 opposing QBs this season.

The Cowboys have allowed six players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of five players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Dallas this season.

A total of 26 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Dallas this season.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Cowboys have allowed six players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

