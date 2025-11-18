Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Wan'Dale Robinson and the New York Giants will face the Detroit Lions, who have the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league (192.1 yards allowed per game).

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Detroit Lions

New York Giants at Detroit Lions Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.05

54.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

With 76.0 fantasy points this season (6.9 per game), Robinson is the 30th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 114th among all players.

In his last three games, Robinson has produced 14.4 fantasy points (4.8 per game), as he's turned 31 targets into 19 catches for 144 yards and zero TDs.

Robinson has produced 28.7 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 47 targets into 28 catches for 287 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Robinson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, as he posted 20.2 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Wan'Dale Robinson had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he tallied just 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has allowed seven players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only two players this year.

The Lions have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Detroit has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Lions this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

