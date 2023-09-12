Dak Prescott Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will take on the team with last season's third-ranked pass defense, the New York Jets (189.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Prescott for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Jets? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Prescott this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Prescott vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.20

15.20 Projected Passing Yards: 221.26

221.26 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.25

16.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 198.6 fantasy points (16.6 per game) in 2022, Prescott ranked 34th in the league and 18th at his position.

Prescott picked up 6.3 fantasy points in his one game this season. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards, throwing for zero touchdowns with zero interceptions.

In his best game last season -- Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Prescott accumulated 36.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 25-of-33 (75.8%), 305 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 24 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best game of the season, Prescott accumulated 28.0 fantasy points -- 27-of-35 (77.1%), 347 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 41 yards -- in Week 16 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his worst game of the season -- last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Prescott finished with 4.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: 14-of-29 (48.3%), 134 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders), Prescott finished with 8.7 fantasy points -- 14-of-37 (37.8%), 128 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

Jets Defensive Performance

Against New York, not a single quarterback posted more than 300 passing yards in a game last season.

The Jets surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 10 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, New York allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Jets last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

New York allowed four players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Jets allowed 14 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

New York gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

On the ground, two players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jets last season.

In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

The Jets allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.