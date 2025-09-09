Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will play the New York Giants -- whose passing defense was ranked eighth in the NFL last season (210.6 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Prescott worth a look for his next game against the Giants? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Prescott this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Dak Prescott Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.6

18.6 Projected Passing Yards: 253.00

253.00 Projected Passing TDs: 1.82

1.82 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.49

17.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 116.5 fantasy points (14.6 per game) in 2024, Prescott ranked 123rd in the league and 31st at his position.

In his one game this year, Prescott picked up 7.8 fantasy points. He finished 21-of-34 for 188 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In Week 3 last season versus the Baltimore Ravens, Prescott put up a season-best 29.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: 28-of-51 (54.9%), 379 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 2 carries, 7 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best game of the season -- Week 4 against the New York Giants -- Prescott finished with 16.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 22-of-27 (81.5%), 221 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

In Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, Prescott finished with a season-low 3.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 17-of-33 (51.5%), 178 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Prescott accumulated 11.5 fantasy points -- 19-of-32 (59.4%), 179 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 1 versus the Cleveland Browns.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

New York surrendered over 300 passing yards to only one QB last year.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Giants last season.

In the passing game, New York allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Giants allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, New York allowed more than 100 receiving yards to just two players last season.

The Giants allowed 20 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed only three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Giants gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to six players last season.

Against New York last season, 15 players ran for at least one TD.

The Giants allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only three players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.