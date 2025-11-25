Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Kansas City Chiefs and their 11th-ranked pass defense (195.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Is Prescott a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Chiefs? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Prescott this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Dak Prescott Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.7

18.7 Projected Passing Yards: 243.81

243.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.82

1.82 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.77

20.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott Fantasy Performance

Prescott is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (eighth overall), posting 220.2 total fantasy points (20.0 per game).

Over his last three games, Prescott has put up 66.8 fantasy points (22.3 per game), as he's racked up 872 yards on 72-of-108 passing with seven touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 39 rushing yards on 13 carries with one TD.

Prescott has compiled 1,324 passing yards (112-of-169) with 10 TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 96.7 fantasy points (19.3 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 77 yards rushing on 24 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Prescott's season as a fantasy producer came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, as he tallied 31.0 fantasy points by catching zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Dak Prescott stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, throwing for 188 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions with 31 yards on six attempts on the ground (6.6 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Kansas City has allowed three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Kansas City has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Kansas City has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Chiefs have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.