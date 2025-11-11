Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Quarterback Dak Prescott is looking at a matchup versus the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league (214.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Prescott worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Raiders? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Dak Prescott Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 17, 2025

November 17, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.7

17.7 Projected Passing Yards: 238.52

238.52 Projected Passing TDs: 2.11

2.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.29

7.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott Fantasy Performance

With 168.8 fantasy points in 2025 (18.8 per game), Prescott is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 12th overall.

In his last three games, Prescott has compiled 45.3 fantasy points (15.1 per game), connecting on 64-of-100 passes for 702 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 72 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Prescott has connected on 107-of-163 throws for 1,200 yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 95.9 total fantasy points (19.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 99 rushing yards on 24 attempts.

The peak of Prescott's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, when he compiled 31.0 fantasy points with two rushing yards and one TD on one carry.

From a fantasy standpoint, Dak Prescott stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, throwing for 188 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions with 31 yards on six attempts on the ground (6.6 fantasy points).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Raiders have allowed just one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Raiders have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Las Vegas has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to just one player this season.

The Raiders have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Las Vegas has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott?