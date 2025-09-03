Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose passing defense was ranked first in the NFL last year (174.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Prescott's next game versus the Eagles, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Dak Prescott Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Passing Yards: 229.82

229.82 Projected Passing TDs: 1.42

1.42 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.94

11.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 31st at his position and 123rd overall, Prescott picked up 116.5 fantasy points (14.6 per game) last year.

In his best game last year, Prescott picked up 29.9 fantasy points -- 28-of-51 (54.9%), 379 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 2 carries, 7 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 3 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

In his second-best game of the year, Prescott accumulated 16.7 fantasy points -- 22-of-27 (81.5%), 221 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

In Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, Prescott finished with a season-low 3.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 17-of-33 (51.5%), 178 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Prescott accumulated 11.5 fantasy points -- 19-of-32 (59.4%), 179 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 1 versus the Cleveland Browns.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Against Philadelphia last season, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Eagles last season.

Through the air last season, Philadelphia gave up two or more passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.

Versus the Eagles last year, just one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Philadelphia last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Eagles allowed 20 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Philadelphia last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, one player recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Eagles last season.

In terms of run defense, Philadelphia allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players last season.

In the ground game, the Eagles allowed just one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

