Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 9/20/23

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out numberFire's daily fantasy baseball projections to identify the slate's best bats.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

Chicago Cubs

Implied Total: 4.75 | Opposing Pitcher: Mitch Keller (RHP)

It's a small slate tonight, so the Chicago Cubs are going to be your best bet for stacking offense against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cubs will go up against Mitch Keller. Keller has been a different pitcher in the second half, and it's for all the wrong reasons.

Keller had a 3.31 ERA and 3.33 FIP in the first half of the season. In the second half, he's all the way up to a 5.35 ERA and 4.34. He's seen a change in his strikeout numbers, as well. His rate has dropped 3.1 percentage points from 26.7% to 23.6%. Once one of the best pitchers this year, it's now a golden matchup for the Cubs to take advantage.

Christopher Morel ($3,200) projects as a good option today via numberFire. One of the major reasons that the Cubs offense has been as good as it has been is due to Morel's rise. In his second season, he has 23 home runs, 67 RBIs, and a .248 ISO. He's projected for 11.9 FanDuel points.

Nico Hoerner ($3,300) may be the hottest hitter in Chicago's lineup. It'd be silly to not consider him today -- especially for the Cubs stack. Hoerner is riding a 13-game hitting streak with a wOBA is up to .324. He's not going to give power numbers (six home runs), but with him being top two in the lineup night in and night out, he's a good pick to have as he'll get the most chances.

Finish out a Cubbies stack with Cody Bellinger ($3,900), Ian Happ ($3,200), Seiya Suzuki ($3,100), or Dansby Swanson ($3,000).

Tampa Bay Rays

Implied Total: 4.66 | Opposing Pitcher: Reid Detmers (LHP)

The Tampa Bay Rays are playing for the AL East. They're going to bring the offense the best they can against the Los Angeles Angels and their starter, Reid Detmers.

Detmers has a 4.77 ERA on the year to go with a 4.25 FIP and 4.15 SIERA. He's been better than his ERA says -- but not to the level where you're avoiding this matchup. The most enticing part of this stack is that Detmers has allowed eight home runs in his last eight starts. With such a small slate tonight, the Rays' 4.66 implied total is the second-best. A lot of the reason is due to their potent lineup.

Isaac Paredes ($3,000) is the third-highest projected batter on the day; numberFire's model projects him for 12.4 FanDuel points. On a roster full of talent, Parades has been one of the best in their lineup, swatting 29 home runs while putting together a .363 wOBA and .240 -- all career-highs.

Looking to the outfield, Randy Arozarena ($3,500) has put together another quality season in the heart of Tampa Bay's order. The 28-year-old has powered himself to a new career-high in home runs (23). He's also scored 91 runs, knocked in 83 RBIs, and has 22 stolen bases. When a player can get you points everywhere, you have to consider them, and Arozarena does exactly that.

Yandy Diaz ($3,600), Josh Lowe ($3,000), and Harold Ramirez ($2,800) all are quality third options to complete a Rays stack.

