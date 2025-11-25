D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will match up with the top-ranked pass defense of the Buffalo Bills (168.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Metcalf for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Bills? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Metcalf this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

D.K. Metcalf Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.56

53.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

With 94.5 fantasy points this season (8.6 per game), Metcalf is the 16th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 82nd among all players.

In his last three games, Metcalf has posted 17.8 fantasy points (5.9 per game), as he's hauled in 13 passes on 23 targets for 106 yards and zero touchdowns.

Metcalf has accumulated 29.9 total fantasy points (6.0 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 20 balls (on 34 targets) for 167 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Metcalf's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Minnesota Vikings, a matchup in which he put up 18.6 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, D.K. Metcalf delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (0.6 points) in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in two balls for six yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

Buffalo has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

Four players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this season.

Want more data and analysis on D.K. Metcalf? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.