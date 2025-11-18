D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

D.K. Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Chicago Bears and their 23rd-ranked passing defense (231.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Metcalf for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Bears? We've got stats and information for you below.

D.K. Metcalf Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.45

52.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

With 85.1 fantasy points this season (8.5 per game), Metcalf is the 22nd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 89th among all players.

In his last three games, Metcalf has grabbed 10 balls (on 19 targets) for 90 yards and zero touchdowns, good for nine fantasy points (three per game).

Metcalf has put up 25.5 fantasy points (5.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 18 passes on 31 targets for 195 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Metcalf's season as a fantasy producer came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, as he put up 18.6 fantasy points by catching five passes (on five targets) for 126 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.K. Metcalf had his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he tallied just 0.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bears this season.

Chicago has given up at least two receiving TDs to four players this season.

The Bears have allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

Just two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Bears this season.

