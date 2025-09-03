D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will be up against the team with last year's fourth-ranked passing defense, the New York Jets (192.6 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Metcalf for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Jets? We've got stats and information for you below.

D.K. Metcalf Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.96

64.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Metcalf 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 114th overall and 34th at his position, Metcalf accumulated 125.2 fantasy points (8.3 per game) in 2024.

In his best performance last year -- Week 2 versus the New England Patriots -- Metcalf accumulated 18.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 129 yards and one touchdown.

Metcalf accumulated 16.4 fantasy points in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins -- four catches, 104 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

In what was his worst game of the season, Metcalf finished with 2.8 fantasy points -- three receptions, 28 yards, on three targets. That was in Week 15 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In his second-worst game of the season, Metcalf ended up with 2.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 29 yards, on four targets -- in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

Jets Defensive Performance

Last year, New York allowed just one quarterback to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Jets surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, New York allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Jets didn't allow a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a contest last year.

Through the air, New York allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

The Jets allowed 17 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed only one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, five players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jets last season.

On the ground, New York allowed 19 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Just three players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Jets last year.

Want more data and analysis on D.K. Metcalf? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.