D.K. Metcalf 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers' D.K. Metcalf was 20th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 128.2. Heading into 2026, he is the 36th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
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D.K. Metcalf Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Metcalf's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|112.5
|86
|19
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|89.6
|130
|47
D.K. Metcalf 2025 Game-by-Game
Metcalf picked up 18.6 fantasy points -- five receptions, 126 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|8.3
|7
|4
|83
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|8.0
|6
|3
|20
|1
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|9.2
|4
|3
|32
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|18.6
|5
|5
|126
|1
|Week 6
|Browns
|15.5
|9
|4
|95
|1
|Week 7
|@Bengals
|5.0
|5
|3
|50
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|11.5
|7
|5
|55
|1
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D.K. Metcalf vs. Other Steelers Receivers
The Steelers called a pass on 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Metcalf's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|D.K. Metcalf
|99
|59
|850
|6
|13
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|111
|80
|784
|7
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|54
|41
|486
|4
|9
|Darnell Washington
|43
|31
|364
|1
|8
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