D.K. Metcalf 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers' D.K. Metcalf was 20th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 128.2. Heading into 2026, he is the 36th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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D.K. Metcalf Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Metcalf's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 112.5 86 19 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 89.6 130 47

D.K. Metcalf 2025 Game-by-Game

Metcalf picked up 18.6 fantasy points -- five receptions, 126 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 8.3 7 4 83 0 Week 2 Seahawks 8.0 6 3 20 1 Week 3 @Patriots 9.2 4 3 32 1 Week 4 Vikings 18.6 5 5 126 1 Week 6 Browns 15.5 9 4 95 1 Week 7 @Bengals 5.0 5 3 50 0 Week 8 Packers 11.5 7 5 55 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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D.K. Metcalf vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers called a pass on 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Metcalf's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets D.K. Metcalf 99 59 850 6 13 Michael Pittman Jr. 111 80 784 7 12 Pat Freiermuth 54 41 486 4 9 Darnell Washington 43 31 364 1 8

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