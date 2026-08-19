FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

D.K. Metcalf 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

D.K. Metcalf 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers' D.K. Metcalf was 20th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 128.2. Heading into 2026, he is the 36th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

D.K. Metcalf Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Metcalf's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points112.58619
2026 Projected Fantasy Points89.613047

D.K. Metcalf 2025 Game-by-Game

Metcalf picked up 18.6 fantasy points -- five receptions, 126 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Jets8.374830
Week 2Seahawks8.063201
Week 3@Patriots9.243321
Week 4Vikings18.6551261
Week 6Browns15.594951
Week 7@Bengals5.053500
Week 8Packers11.575551

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

D.K. Metcalf vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers called a pass on 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Metcalf's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
D.K. Metcalf9959850613
Michael Pittman Jr.11180784712
Pat Freiermuth544148649
Darnell Washington433136418

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on D.K. Metcalf? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup