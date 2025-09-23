D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Wide receiver D.J. Moore is looking at a matchup versus the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (237.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Chicago Bears take on the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Moore for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

D.J. Moore Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.54

49.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

With 19.0 fantasy points in 2025 (6.3 per game), Moore is the 43rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 145th overall.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Moore produced 8.8 fantasy points, tallying four receptions on five targets for 21 yards and one TD.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Raiders have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Raiders have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Raiders this year.

