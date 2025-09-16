D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Wide receiver D.J. Moore faces a matchup versus the 30th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (283.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Chicago Bears play the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Moore for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

D.J. Moore Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.53

50.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore has piled up 10.2 fantasy points in 2025 (5.1 per game), which ranks him 58th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 168 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Moore has accumulated 10.2 total fantasy points, reeling in eight balls (on 11 targets) for 114 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Moore put up 4.6 fantasy points, recording five receptions on six targets for 46 yards.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Cowboys have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed two players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed a touchdown catch by two players this season.

Dallas has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Cowboys' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

