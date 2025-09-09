D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears will face the Detroit Lions -- whose passing defense was ranked 30th in the NFL last year (244.0 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

D.J. Moore Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 79.15

79.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 22nd at his position and 86th overall, Moore picked up 140.1 fantasy points (8.2 per game) last year.

In his one game this season so far, Moore had three receptions on five targets, for 68 yards, and ended up with 5.6 fantasy points.

In his best game last year, Moore picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers.

In his second-best performance last season, Moore picked up 19.9 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 106 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Moore accumulated 2.0 fantasy points -- four catches, 20 yards, on five targets -- in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his poorest game of the year.

Moore recorded 2.7 fantasy points -- three catches, 24 yards, on six targets -- in Week 10 versus the New England Patriots, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit gave up more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Lions last year.

Through the air last season, Detroit allowed at least two touchdown passes to four opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Lions allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Detroit gave up more than 100 receiving yards to 10 players last season.

The Lions allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Detroit last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Lions allowed more than 100 rushing yards to just one player last season.

On the ground, Detroit allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Lions allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

