D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Chicago Bears WR D.J. Moore will be up against the 22nd-ranked pass defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (225.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

Daily fantasy players, is Moore worth a look for his next game against the Eagles? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

D.J. Moore Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Game Time: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.44

39.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore has produced 80.3 fantasy points in 2025 (7.3 per game), which ranks him 31st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 115 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Moore has been targeted 14 times, with six receptions for 82 yards and two TDs. He has put up 20.5 fantasy points (6.8 per game) during that stretch.

Moore has posted 47.1 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 27 targets into 14 catches for 227 yards and two TDs.

The peak of Moore's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, as he posted 19.0 fantasy points by reeling in four passes (on six targets) for 72 yards.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

The Eagles have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this year.

Philadelphia has allowed seven players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Eagles have allowed a TD reception by 11 players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

Only two players have run for more than one TD against the Eagles this season.

