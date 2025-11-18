D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Wide receiver D.J. Moore has a matchup versus the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (261.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his Chicago Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Moore worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Steelers? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

D.J. Moore Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.12

41.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

With 61.9 fantasy points this season (6.2 per game), Moore is the 40th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 154th among all players.

During his last three games Moore has been targeted 13 times, with five receptions for 90 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 21.1 fantasy points (7.0 per game) during that stretch.

Moore has compiled 33.9 total fantasy points (6.8 per game) in his last five games, catching 12 balls (on 25 targets) for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Moore's fantasy campaign was a Week 9 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he went off for 17 rushing yards and one TD on one carry (for 19.0 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught four balls (on six targets) for 72 yards.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Steelers have allowed just two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed eight players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up a TD reception by 14 players this season.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two receiving TDs to just two players this season.

Three players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on D.J. Moore?