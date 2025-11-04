D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Chicago Bears wideout D.J. Moore will take on the 24th-ranked pass defense of the New York Giants (232.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Moore, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Giants.

D.J. Moore Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.93

37.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

With 59.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.5 per game), Moore is the 34th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 124th overall.

In his last three games, Moore has tallied 188 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 11 catches (18 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 31.8 (10.6 per game) during that period.

Moore has tallied 268 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 18 catches (28 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 40.8 (8.2 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Moore's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, as he tallied 19.0 fantasy points by passing for two yards and one passing touchdown with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 17 rushing yards on one carry (17.0 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, D.J. Moore delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (3.8 points) in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, catching four balls for 38 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

New York has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Just one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Giants this season.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

A total of 14 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Giants this season.

Only one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Giants this season.

