Denniston Oliver Moore Jr. Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Denniston Oliver Moore Jr. and the Chicago Bears will meet the Tennessee Titans -- whose passing defense was ranked 18th in the league last year (227.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Moore's next game versus the Titans, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Moore vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.76

8.76 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.02

65.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 190.5 fantasy points (11.2 per game) in 2023, Moore ranked 36th in the league and sixth at his position.

Moore accumulated 41.0 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 230 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.

Moore's 21.9 fantasy points in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons -- nine receptions, 159 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals -- Moore ended up with 1.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: three catches, 18 yards, on six targets.

Moore recorded 2.4 fantasy points -- three catches, 44 yards, on five targets -- in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee surrendered over 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

Last season, the Titans allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Tennessee allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Titans didn't allow a player to throw more than two TDs against them in a contest last year.

Through the air, Tennessee gave up more than 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Titans last season, 18 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Tennessee allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Titans yielded more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

On the ground, Tennessee allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Titans allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

